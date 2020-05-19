BUZZ

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#BoardResults#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

This 'Cuddle Curtain' Lets You Hug while Maintaining Social Distance amid Pandemic

Video grab. (Image credit: Facebook)

Video grab. (Image credit: Facebook)

It is a plastic shower curtain, which has disposable gloves so that the loved ones can hug each other without touching.

Share this:

In such trying times, Englishman Antony Cauvin has come up with the idea of ‘cuddle curtain’.

It is a plastic shower curtain, which has disposable gloves so that the loved ones can hug each other without touching. Cauvin, who lives in Stratford-upon-Avon, came across this idea as he wanted to hug his grandmother while making sure that she stays safe from the possible infection.

A few days ago, another 10-year-old girl from California devised a similar shield in order to hug her mother while maintaining social distancing. Paige’s mother Lindsay Okray is a nurse and can’t hug her children normally. However, to find out a solution, Paige covered a gate with a ziplock curtain and plastic plates and cut two holes in it to join hand gloves.

Back in April, Louisiana woman Kathy Alleman came up with a ‘hug curtain’ made out of plastic curtains in order to keep her family close and to be able to hug her loved ones. She did it after her father expressed a desire to hug her. “I told her I really missed my hugs. Well, she went on she went right to work and a couple of hours we were over here hugging,” Alleman’s father, CJ Cavalier told NBC.


Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Next Story
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading