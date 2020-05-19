This 'Cuddle Curtain' Lets You Hug while Maintaining Social Distance amid Pandemic

In such trying times, Englishman Antony Cauvin has come up with the idea of ‘cuddle curtain’.

It is a plastic shower curtain, which has disposable gloves so that the loved ones can hug each other without touching. Cauvin, who lives in Stratford-upon-Avon, came across this idea as he wanted to hug his grandmother while making sure that she stays safe from the possible infection.

A few days ago, another 10-year-old girl from California devised a similar shield in order to hug her mother while maintaining social distancing. Paige’s mother Lindsay Okray is a nurse and can’t hug her children normally. However, to find out a solution, Paige covered a gate with a ziplock curtain and plastic plates and cut two holes in it to join hand gloves.

Back in April, Louisiana woman Kathy Alleman came up with a ‘hug curtain’ made out of plastic curtains in order to keep her family close and to be able to hug her loved ones. She did it after her father expressed a desire to hug her. “I told her I really missed my hugs. Well, she went on she went right to work and a couple of hours we were over here hugging,” Alleman’s father, CJ Cavalier told NBC.