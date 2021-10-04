This Cute Duck Helps Its Owner Earn Rs 3 Lakh Every Month. Here's How

Videos of cute animals often go viral on social media. These videos are often watched in huge numbers as they take viewers’ minds away from all the stress. Now, a duck has left the internet “quacking” up. Munchkin, an influencer duck in Milford of Pennsylvania, US, has over 2.7 million followers on TikTok. Krissy Ellis (20), the owner of Munchkin, has termed her pet as the “most spoiled duck in the world”. Munchkin poses in front of the camera as she loves filming.

Krissy has been raising ducks since her childhood. She got Munchkin when she was a teenager. She and Munchkin have a common account on social media. She has named it ‘Dunkin Ducks’. The account name is inspired by her small town’s main fast food outlet, Dunkin Donuts.

Dunkin Ducks Instagram page has around 2,54,000 followers and over 2.7 million followers on Tiktok.

Munchkin helps her owner Krissy earn a minimum of $4,500 (Rs 3,34,363.05) a month from TikTok and Instagram. Krissy’s primary source of cash comes from TikTok’s Creator Fund. The Chinese app pays popular users with “at least 100K authentic video views in the last 30 days”. Krissy also earns money by posting sponsored content on Instagram.

According to New York Post report, the “hard-working” duck also makes abstract paintings that sell on Etsy. This has also become a source of Krissy’s income.

At the age of 16, Ellis adopted Munchkin as her pet animal. She started posting pictures of her with the duck. In the process, she connected with people who shared similar interests and hobbies. By July 2018, the Dunkin Ducks Instagram page had 5,000 followers and Krissy decided to use the page to earn money.

Now, Krissy reportedly earns more money through her content than she made after working over 40 hours a week at a grocery store.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.