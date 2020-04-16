This 'Daily Hera Pheri Account' Has One Meme Perfect For Every Single Situation in Life

Hera Pheri came out 20 years ago, this year.

20 years, but it still remains one of the most iconic, cult movies ever made. Starring Akshar Kumar, Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal in the lead roles, it touched hearts.

It's still the inspiration for memes more today than ever before. While the 'Tu ja yahan se, yeh scheme tere liye nehi hai,' makes a comeback every time a budget is announced, there's more to the movie than that.





And now, there's a meme account on Instagram that posts one meme from the movie everyday, which you will probably relate to.

Run by popular content creator Akshar Pathak, there's a meme for every situation you'd be in.

For example, when you hear Masakali 2.0.





Or when your Alexa answers, but you didn't say anything.





Or when someone claims 'Nepotism doesn't exist in Bollywood.'

Or when your parents want you to have an extracurricular hobby. Or five.

And when you refuse and just want to 'chill'...

Or when you don't know what to watch before Money Heist 5 comes out.

Sometimes, when you just can't adult.

Or at present, when you're stuck during the lockdown. There's too many memes to relate to.









Or, what you're hoping will happen once the lockdown is over.

Till then, you now have a new meme to look forward to. Every day.