This Dalmatian Surprised her Owner With Birth of 18 Puppies after 14-hour-long Labour

In an amusing incident, a Dalmatian went on to give birth to a total of 18 puppies, which is way more than the average count of litter produced by the age of that breed.

The three-year-old Dalmatian, Nellie gave birth to 18 puppies, ten male and eighteen female, after going through a 14-hour-long labour leaving her owner in a state of surprise.

According to reports, Dalmatians typically give birth to around six to nine puppies, although at times it can reach up to 15 puppies.

Although the owner was expecting Nellie to give birth to a lot of puppies, as she had appeared "quite big" during her pregnancy, but so many offsprings were unexpected.

“I thought she’d stopped after number 15, because it looked like she had lay down to go to sleep. But then along came another one, and two more after that," said the owner according to The Independent.

However, in a good news all of the puppies were reported to be alive and safe.

The largest-ever litter size of 24 puppies was set by a Neapolitan mastiff called ‘Tia’ in England in November 2014, as per Times Now.

