This Dancing Cat is here to Answer the Questions You Want to Ask Your Feline Friend

If you thought a pet’s life is all about enjoying the love of their master while jumping and roaming around the house, then you might have to rework that notion. They too have to face questions from society- at least in their head. And if you have also thought questions about cats’ behaviour, then you might finally find an answer in this video featuring Figgy- the feline. Shared on the Instagram page of the kitty, the video starts off with the Figgy dancing on an upbeat tune as FAQs about her tribe pop up on the screen. And she answers every one of them with a pinch of wit. So if you wanted to know why cats follow humans to washrooms? Here’s your answer. It is to save their humans from the water, as per the kitty. Also,, they lay on their masters’ clothes to cover them in fur and add to their cold protection.

Check it out:

Since being shared online on July 25, the now-viral video has garnered over 12.4 thousand likes on Instagram. The comment of this IG Reels video is flooded with reactions of users drooling over the cuteness of this feline. Some of the users were so impressed with Figgy’s dance moves that they wanted to get some tips to copy her steps. “Can we get a step-by-step instruction of this dance? Thanks, " wrote a user while posting his request in the comments

While others were impressed by the witty replies of Figgy, some posted questions that they wanted answers for. One of the users quizzed, “Why do you sit on something we are doing like reading the paper or on laptop keyboards??

Earlier, Figgy had shared the first set of questions that felines are often asked and the replies to them were hilarious.

However, this is not the first video of Figgy that has left everybody impressed. The feline is quite popular on Instagram and enjoys a follower base of over 53 thousand. Her fans love to watch her cute antics in her posts and flood the comments with their lovely reactions.

What’s your reaction to these videos?

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here