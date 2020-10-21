This Day, That Year: Doc Brown, Marty McFly Arrive in the Future Using DeLorean in 'Back to the Future'

To mark the day when the characters of the iconic sci-fi movie Back to the Future Part II arrive in the future, October 21, 2015, was celebrated as "Back to the Future Day".

The characters — Marty McFly and his friend Doc Brown — travel to the future in a time machine so that they can prevent Marty’s son from hurting the future of McFly's family.

Marty and Doc travel to October 21, 2015, in the 1989 film, which is a sequel to Back to the Future released in 1985.

"Back to the Future Day" was celebrated in 2015, which was a special year for the fans. The date was chosen for the reason that theoretically, it was the day when the Chicago Cubs could win the World Series on this day.

Scriptwriter and producer of the film, Bob Gales spoke about the date October 21, 2015, when the characters arrive in the future. He said, “If the World Series was going on and the Cubs were going to sweep the World Series, it could've happened on October 21.

That's how we arrived on that day,” he said while speaking to the Wall Street Journal.

Bob also said that the Cubs winning the world series was the most absurd thing they could think of for someone to bet on.

On October 21, 2015, all the proceeds from Back to the Future Day activities were donated to a charity for people with Parkinson’s Disease. This was done in the honour of the actor Michael J. Fox who played the role of Marty in the movie, reported National Today.

Back to the Future Part II released on November 22, 1989, and earned a whopping USD 338 million at the box office. It was a sequel of Back to the Future which was released in 1985.

The film was directed by Robert Zemeckis and along with Michael, Christopher Lloyd, Lea Thompson and Thomas F Wilson starred in the sci-fi film. Robert was mentored by Steven Spielberg who supported the production of this film.