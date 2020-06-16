BUZZ

3-MIN READ

This Day, That Year, India-Pakistan World Cup Match That Turned into a Hilarious Memefest

Image credits: Twitter screengrab / ICC.

High on emotions, the dejected fans from Pakistan and rejoicing fans in India didn't hold anything back. A World Cup match that is mostly remembered for the iconic memes it yielded.

Anurag Verma
  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: June 16, 2020, 3:08 PM IST
June 16, 2019: Pakistan Team was amidst the biggest meltdown faced by fans on social media after losing to arch-rivals India in highly-anticipated World Cup battle at Old Trafford in Manchester.

Hoping to witness the heroics of 2017's Champions Trophy again at the World Cup stage, the cricket lovers from Pakistan in attendance and online watched with baited breaths to emerge victoriously after fix defeats to Men in Blue in World Cup fixtures.

But it wasn't meant to be.

Chasing India's momentous score of 336/5 that included Rohit Sharma's blistering ton (140 off 113) and skipper Virat Kohli's half-century, Pakistan were cruising at 117-1 after 21 overs before double strikes from Kuldeep Yadav and Hardik Pandya reduced them to 129-5. The match was halted owing to showers and with the D/L method brought into play, Pakistan were pulled further away from victory, needing 136 from 5 overs. India registered their seventh WC victory over Pakistan as the latter lost the match by 89 runs.

While the match was memorable in itself, it was also a delight for memers on both sides of the border. As the India-Pakistan match turns 1 on Tuesday, here's a compiled list of memes that broke the Internet last year.

Sarfaraz Ahmed Yawn

Pakistani skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed was instrumental in providing fodder to meme-makers; during the Indian innings, the camera captured Ahmed yawning which instantly got the meme treatment.

The match had just resumed after the rains that caused a delay and by then pretty much everyone knew that India would maintain its unbeaten record against Pakistan in the Cricket World Cup.

Momin Saqib

Momin caught the cricket world's attention with his comical yet heartbreaking meltdown after his 'unpassionate' team let him and his million countrymen and women down. His "burger pizza" rant on Pakistan team's fitness outside the stadium earned a retweet from none other than BigB himself.

Pakistan fans criticising Pakistan Team

Perhaps the funniest bit to come out from the highly-anticipated match was the response from Pakistan fans mincing no words while trashing their national team on Twitter.

