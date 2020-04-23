This DDLJ Scene Featuring Amrish Puri is Now a Meme, And it's Not the One With Pigeons

The evergreen love story of Raj and Simran holds a special place in the hearts of the 90s kids. The unforgettable climax of the Bollywood blockbuster movie Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge when after getting a go-ahead from strict dad Amrish Puri, Simran (played by Kajol) risks her life to catch a moving train to be with her lover Raj (played by Shah Rukh Khan) is still considered as one of the best concluding sequences.

Now, another scene picturised on Amrish Puri from the Aditya Chopra directorial is doing rounds on the internet.

In the sequence, Amrish Puri’s character Chaudhary Baldev Singh receives a letter from his friend Ajit played by Satish Shah. Baldev, who is based in London, can be seen smelling Ajit’s letter in nostalgia as the same reminds him of his homeland, India.

Tweeple are contextualising the two images from the scene with funny situations and making umpteen memes.

A user, who shared the stills wrote, “moms when she received letters from her mayka in 90s”.

moms when she received letters from her mayka in 90s pic.twitter.com/y3z2ElN7pQ — calm down (@dissociative27) April 22, 2020

Me: checking the perfect perfume after spraying it on the testing paper”

Me: checking the perfect perfume after spraying it on the testing paper pic.twitter.com/Xj8bE9MyYf — Aaditee Pate (@Aaditee_pate) April 21, 2020

A person who got nostalgic about his childhood wrote, “After writing something from stic colourstix sketchpen during childhood.”

After writing something from stic colourstix sketchpen during childhood. pic.twitter.com/jvkf749rQM — BTS FC (@dunjin27) April 21, 2020

My dadaji after passbook printing at bank pic.twitter.com/eY6fScMzXn — Sir Yuzvendra (parody) (@SirYuzvendra) April 21, 2020

Bollywood hero after catching the heroine's flying scarf : pic.twitter.com/vOT5qQjT57 — SwatKat💃 (@swatic12) April 21, 2020

When topper of the class finally shares their notes pic.twitter.com/6fKS5kt28J — Ghar baitho sabh (@Appsfizz) April 21, 2020



