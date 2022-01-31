This Delhi Eatery is Offering You Rs 71,000 For Eating a 10-foot-long Dosa

A 10-foot Dosa could win you Rs 71,000. Ten feet of scrumptious Dosa and a reward on top of that sound too unreal? You’re in for a pleasant surprise, because a Delhi food blogger has shared details on exactly how you can win that prize, all for eating a Dosa. That’s easy, you might think, but the viral Instagram video of the Dosa actually being made is what gives away exactly how humongous a 10-foot Dosa really is. The blogger who goes by “delhi_tummy" shared that the Dosa is available at Swami Shakti Sagar, Uttam Nagar in Delhi. Still wondering where the catch is? Many did the same. One Instagram user commented under the blogger’s post, asking what the price of the Dosa was. The blogger replied that it cost Rs 1,500, which is relatively pretty cost-effective if you’re looking at what’s in order once you finish the dish.

However, in answer to one of her commenters’ questions, the blogger, Bhawna, shared that no one has won the prize money so far. Even though many commenters could be seen claiming that eating it all by themselves was no big deal, actually doing it would be an entirely different thing. Others were not so confident, quipping on how eating the whole thing could well prove to be lethal.

Eating competitions can get quite creative and are always out to test your limits. Recently, Uttar Pradesh’s Gonda saw a fun event being held where a police official ate a whopping 60 ‘puris’ in one sitting and won the “Bada Khana" contest held in the Reserve Police Line of Gonda. Hrishikesh Rai, who is the chief constable of PAC ended up eating 60 puris and broke his own record!

The ‘Bada Khana’ contest was held earlier this month before the passing out parade of the new police recruits and the competition is an old one in which the new and the old policemen enjoy a meal together. As part of this contest, those who eat the most number of puris are honoured. Rai ended up breaking his own record this time as earlier he had himself eaten 51 puris and this time he ate 9 more, thereby breaking his own record.

