This Delhi Man Has Been Waiting for 17 Years for His Degree from Agra University

A 40-year-old man from Delhi has been waiting for seventeen years for his B.Ed degree from Agra University. Now, he has written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi asking him to help him get the degree without a bribe.

Amit Kumar, a resident of Delhi's Haiderpur area, was 23-years-old when he graduated from Agra University's RBS College after clearing his final B.ed exam. According to a report by Times of India, it has been seventeen years since then and Kumar has still not received his degree certificate.

Apparently, Kumar frequently visits the university even now to convince the officials to hand over his degree certificate to him. He has negotiated with them on multiple occasions, but to no avail. But Kumar has said that he is adamant and will not give up hope of getting his degree certificate without having to bribe the university officials.

Kumar said that he had previously written a letter of complaint to Uttar Pradesh’s governor Anandiben Patel, who is also the chancellor of the university. He had also reached out to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. But his efforts bore no fruits. Desperate and at a loss, Kumar decided to write a letter to PM Narendra Modi. In the letter, he asks PM Modi to help him get the degree certificate without having to offer a bribe.

Kumar, on a previous occasion, has also threatened to kill himself if he does not get the certificate.

Kumar said that the university officials have been asking for Rs 20,000 as a bribe to get him his well-deserved degree. He said that he has not been able to land any job in the absence of a degree certificate. All teaching jobs require the formal certificate to confirm employment. According to reports, Kumar has been sustaining his family by holding tuition classes.