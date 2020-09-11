This Delhi Matchmaker is Rallying for Simple Weddings With a Viral Placard Campaign

One thing, among the long list of so many things, that the pandemic and the subsequent lockdown made us miss is the big fat Indian weddings. Delicious food, shimmering dresses, celebrations that span for days together, Indian weddings are an event in itself. However, the pandemic took a hit on the celebrations too.

Some initially postponed the weddings, while many others toned down the celebrations with just family and few friends in attendance. However, there have been cases where covidiots take over the arrangements and go ahead with the programmes as if there is no coronavirus. Some covidiots are beyond reasoning.

May be that is the reason that Delhi-based matchmaker Hammad Rahman started campaigning for simple weddings with the hashtag 'No To Big Fat Wedding.' Rahman, who is the founder and CEO of matrimonial site ‘Nikah Forever’, started the campaign for simple weddings in August.

“The main question here is that why is so much spent on a wedding? For middle-class families, this can cause a lot of difficulties financially. With Covid-19, the idea of simpler weddings has become the new normal," he was quoted a saying by Times Now.

More and more youngsters are joining the campaign on Instagram and Facebook.

Pandemic initiated a trend of Zoom weddings, where the guests attended the function via video call. Back in April when flights were grounded, a couple got married with the groom and the bride in different cities. The wedding was solemnised over video call and guests from as far as Dubai and Australia joined in too.

Even though after easing the lockdown weddings were held as per schedule, the number of guests has been limited. But even with limited guests, the functions turned out to be infection flashpoints. In Bihar, a wedding celebration turned into a tragic event after the groom succumbed to the infection, while over a hundred guests contracted the infection.

Overall there has been a change in the way weddings are being held. And may be the pandemic makes the desis realise that it is alright to not spend your entire savings on a wedding with hundreds of people in attendance.