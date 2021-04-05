This Delhi Shop Selling Chocolate Paan Wrapped in 'Pure Gold' for Rs 600 is Going Viral

After Mumbai’s flying dosa, Uttar Pradesh’s sand potatoes, Gwalior’s eco-friendly poha, a store in Delhi is again going viral for its exclusive item — ‘pure gold paan’ (beetle leaf). Paan, a very relished after-meal treat for Indians is quite famous across various shops in the national capital. One must have heard about Delhi’s famous fire paan, but gold paan? Quite new! However, it seems to be a reality now.

Yamu Panchayat’s shop in Connaught Place has been grabbing eyeballs because of the special gold paan variety it is selling. The shop’s ‘raffaelo gold paan’ sells for Rs 600rs and is available only at that shop. Taking to Instagram, the official handle of the shop gave netizens a sneak-peek into what goes behind the making of this paan.

In the video shared a woman is seeing first applying the chuna on the leaf, followed by a mixture of brown chutney and added khushboo (aroma). The woman then adds a spoon-full grated coconut, fennel seeds, dry dates. The ‘magic ingredient’ of Gulkand (a sweet preserve of rose petals) is then mixed with it and ultimately garnished with raffaelo (chocolate). The paan is folded in a ‘pure gold’ varq, rich in minerals, and served to customers.

Sharing the video the shops wrote, “Watch the video to understand about all the information and ingredients of this paan."

Since then, the video has been going viral raising the curiosity of netizens. While few appeared to have loved the eccentric variety, for others the items seem to be a little overpriced.