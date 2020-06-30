This Delicious Looking Crystal Will Make You Miss Crispy Fried Chicken

Ever imagined a crystal triggering your hunger?

Something very similar surfaced on social media, when a woman, who runs a bracelet business shared an image of a 'delicious' crystal that resembles a crispy fried chicken!

The image was shared on Twitter with caption, " CRYSTAL THAT LOOKS LIKE CHICKEN TENDER ALERT ".

Don't believe us? See for yourself

CRYSTAL THAT LOOKS LIKE CHICKEN TENDER ALERT pic.twitter.com/YLGZFo6XO2 — GarlicPowder (@fartpowder) June 27, 2020

In a subsequent tweet, Rude said, "That is, in fact, my hand and chicken crystal.”

That is, in fact, my hand & chicken crystal lmao pic.twitter.com/PCupJDBCgx — Amelia Rude (@ameliarude) June 27, 2020

With the exact orange, crispy texture of a juicy fried chicken, the viral image was quick enough to have netizens' mouth watering. Twitterati too took to the comments' section to share similar images of such delicious crystals, which resembled food items.

Here's a Crystal that looks like raw meat (#Rhodochrosite) pic.twitter.com/3LNTcKXPHE — Skye (@BreakingColours) June 27, 2020

Try the grapefruit rock too pic.twitter.com/RLHXLijjFh — Margarita #BLM (@TheMasterAnd) June 27, 2020

I present you brooch made by jewelry artist Gisbert Stach from amber: pic.twitter.com/2likttFVQW — крошечный школьник (@rabeyka) June 27, 2020

Crystal that looks like a potatoe pic.twitter.com/OO1RlFBQsy — Hunter Doradea (@HunterDoradea) June 27, 2020

This would fit perfectly in my collection with chicken breast crystal pic.twitter.com/AMbXN9Rx04 — Isabella (@FestiveHime) June 27, 2020

I still like the Cheesecake one better pic.twitter.com/MexQpdXxlE — MariateresaBissinger (@mariateresag) June 28, 2020



