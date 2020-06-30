BUZZ

This Delicious Looking Crystal Will Make You Miss Crispy Fried Chicken

(Image credit: Twitter/ @ameliarude)

Twitterati too took to the comments' section to share similar images of such delicious crystals, which resembled food items.

Buzz Staff
  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: June 30, 2020, 6:39 PM IST
Ever imagined a crystal triggering your hunger?

Something very similar surfaced on social media, when a woman, who runs a bracelet business shared an image of a 'delicious' crystal that resembles a crispy fried chicken!

The image was shared on Twitter with caption, " CRYSTAL THAT LOOKS LIKE CHICKEN TENDER ALERT ".

Don't believe us? See for yourself

In a subsequent tweet, Rude said, "That is, in fact, my hand and chicken crystal.”

With the exact orange, crispy texture of a juicy fried chicken, the viral image was quick enough to have netizens' mouth watering. Twitterati too took to the comments' section to share similar images of such delicious crystals, which resembled food items.


