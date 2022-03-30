This Desi Grape-seller's Catchy Jingle Could Become the Next 'Kacha Badam' Song

In the last couple of months, the internet has again and again proved its worth to give overnight fame to several people. The viral content on social media can range from a dance reel, a bizarre food combination to even a jingle. We haven’t forgotten the songs ‘Bachpan Ka Pyaar’ and 'Kacha Badam' by Sahdev Dirdo and Bhuban Badyakar, respectively. Notably, Badyakar’s Kacha Badam was just a jingle which the vendor used to attract customers. However, when an internet user shared his video, it became an instant hit with people creating remixes and Reel trends. The viral song infused enthusiasm among internet users as no one abstained from grooving to it. The popularity of the song gave overnight stardom to Badyakar and now, another fruit seller’s jingle has attracted the netizens. This Angoor or Grape seller has come up with a jingle to sell his grapes, but internet users view it as another viral song.

Advertisement

The video of the grape seller was shared by an Instagram user, who goes by the name 'saaliminayat'. The clip has so far racked up over 2.5 million views. In the clip, an elderly man sits next to a cart full of black grapes, as he sings his jingle to attract customers, in order to sell his grapes or Angoor. The lyrics of his jingle go, “Lelo 15 rupay ke 12 angoor. [Buy 12 grapes for 15 rupees]" Although the exact lyrics are not clear, his voice had a unique appeal that charmed internet users. The location of the video has not been disclosed, but the fruit seller is going viral.

Some of the users opined that now this video will also go viral, while there were many who lauded the old man for his creativity. Majority of netizens simply dropped heart and laughing emoticons on the post.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.