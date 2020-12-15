This Detainee was So Happy with a Police Station in Mumbai that He Gave it a 5 Star Rating on Google

IPS officer Santosh Singh recently shared a picture on Twitter of a detailed review of a police station in Mumbai, which has taken the internet by storm. Interestingly, the review has been written by one of the detainees and that is leaving everyone on the Internet in splits. The 'reviewer' is Mansuri Avesh and was detained at Naya Nagar police station in Mumbai's Mira-Bhayandar. five months ago.

“थानाइतनाअच्छाकिकोईदुबारागिरफ्तारहोकरआनाचाहे.How do you assess it,” wrote IPS Santosh Singh on Twitter which translates to, ‘police station so nice people want to get arrested again’. The post shared on December 12 has collected more than 2,000 likes and gained netizens attention.

Avesh wrote that he was arrested and kept at the police station. He also added that the police officers treated him very well and the cells were also great. He further said that the officers are very kind but the handcuffs were too tight, but they did the job. In the end, he wrote that he would love to visit the police station again, if given a chance.

In the comments section of the post, there is a laughing riot as Twitter users are left in splits. One user wrote that even he wishes to write such a positive review on Google. “Handcuffs issue needs to be resolved immediately. Officer in charge please make it criminal friendly,” wrote another.

“Reviewer should be rewarded with second chance...,” mentioned one of the users. In the comments, people are asking if the police station has a wifi connection too or if they can rate their food but as a guest. Some are also commenting to make it “criminal friendly” place and provide the inmates with burgers or pizza and share the review on tourism websites.

See the hilarious comment section here-

Mera bhi man kar raha hai, ek review main bhi likh aau google pr — Geetanjali (@Geet_phys) December 12, 2020

Is Free Wi Fi available?? — PR_Nagar✍️ (@PoojaRaka_PR) December 13, 2020

All other police stations :Twadda daroga courteous, sadda daroga daroga ?Reference: https://t.co/urTN4R7hRo — Shubham Pacharne (@imShubhamP) December 13, 2020

“Oh no, hope this doesn’t become a trend and thanas start asking for ratings like Uber and zomato,” wrote another user.

Oh no, hope this doesn’t become a trend and thanas start asking for ratings like Uber and zomato pic.twitter.com/jrVSQWpxpD — Ankur (@ankrute) December 12, 2020

“3.4 star rating…wow… its realy nice people give rating to police station it mean meradeshbadalrahahai but m not wanna visit,'' wrote a user online.

But not everyone seemed impressed by the post, as a Twitter user complained about the lack of an investigation. “In same police station, I have registered my cybercrime case. It's been six months and no one shows interest, the suspect is still active and they are doing frauds and our cops are busy on social media entertaining someone jail visit reviews,” read the complaint.