This Diner with '100% Nasty Staff' Allows You to be a Karen and Complain All You Want

All the Karens, both literally and characteristically, in the United Kingdom can now have a chance to live their Karen dreams to the fullest at Karen’s Diner. Australia’s famed eatery with great food but rude waiters has come to the UK. Diners at Karen’s can anticipate ‘100% nasty employees’ with burgers and fries, with Karen being a reference to the nickname for a difficult, typically white woman who is eager to talk to the management for every minuscule issue. Karen’s Diner was initially launched in Australia, with locations in Brisbane, Sydney and Melbourne, where patrons could vent their rage over a burger and shake. The concept has now arrived in Sheffield in the UK offering the same kind of unconventional services. The management at the eatery asks customers to bring their worst attitudes to the table. The menu includes burgers, fries, wings, shakes, and cocktails, and the atmosphere is that of an old-school diner.

The website of the restaurant has a hilariously unconventional message for the patrons which says that the restaurant will greet them with rude waiters who are in turn waiting for customers to go ‘full Karen’ on them. The diner encourages customers to speak to the manager for minor inconveniences. “A place where you can complain until the cows come home because we literally don’t care,” the website says. Also, according to the website, if you are a woman named Karen, you can even enjoy drinks on the house. You will have to bring along an ID though.

Aaron Rovuck from the restaurant chain told Sunrise that they wanted customers to not care about etiquette for a while and embrace the Karen within themselves. He said that the staff there were trained to take the pent-up rage.

Karen is a term used frequently in modern popular culture for a few years, referring to women who are overly rude and use their ‘white’ privilege to exhibit generally unacceptable behaviour. A predominant feature of the Karen stereotype is that they weaponize their relative privilege against people of colour.

