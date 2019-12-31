This Disgusting Video of Idli Being Dipped in Chai Will Make You Forget Gulab Jamun Pav

People at times come up with absurd food combinations. Such combos do work out sometimes, otherwise they provide fodder for social media trolls.

A Reddit user shared a video on Friday that has created a buzz in social media.

In the eight-second long video, a person can be seen dunking a piece of idli in a cup of tea. “Hello, I am new to India. I hope I am doing this right.” the caption read.

Soon, netizens realised that the person didn’t know how to eat an idli. They started to mislead with hilarious and bizarre suggestions.

“The correct way is to pour the entire cup of tea on the idli. Please be respectful next time,” a user joked.

Another user wrote, “It would have cost you $0.00 to not do this.”

One wrote, “Aap Ccronology samajhiye. Pehle Idli aati hai, fir chutney, baadme chai!!”

There was one user who drew a parallel with the Dandi March of 1930 against the then British rule. “May people stare at you extra intense on the streets. Last time an Indian was this pissed off at foreigners he went and made some salt,” he wrote.

Bizarre food combination videos surface quite often on the internet. A few months ago a user had posted a picture of “Gulab Jamun Ki Sabzi” that went viral.

