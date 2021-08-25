This Dog Couldn't Stand Due to His Weight. He's Transformed Now

It’s not just the humans who gained weight during the Covid-19 lockdown. Six-year-old Tommy, a Bichon Frise dog, gained so much weight in the last year that it became difficult for him to not just walk but even stand properly. When his owner Tania Pieterse, 52, took him from her mother, his weight was 13.5 kilograms. He was so overweight that he collapsed at the groomers. His legs couldn’t support his weight.

But Tania decided to put him through four months of diet regimen coupled with lots of exercises. The dog now weighs only 9 kg.

Tania, a resident of Chelsea in West London, said: “I took it upon myself to help him lose weight because it felt like the right thing to do.”

“He’s managed to lose weight very quickly and he now looks amazing,” she adds.

Tania, an e-commerce outlet owner, said that she knew things were really bad when Tommy collapsed during his grooming session. She had also received comments from people who told her that Tommy would soon have a heart attack if not tended to immediately.

She bought Tommy as a puppy for her elderly mother but ended up taking him in after her mother was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s.

Tania says her mother’s overfeeding the dog might have led to this condition. I think my mum was forgetting that she had already fed him throughout the day so that could be how he put on all of the weight, she said. The fluffy and furry appearance of the dog made him look even bigger than he was, Tania added.

However, now things were okay and Tommy was “doing amazingly well.”

