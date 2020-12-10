This Dog Kept Running for Over Six Miles to Follow His Pet Parent's Wedding Convoy

A dog’s loyalty and companionship for its human can never be expressed in words. Almost each day we come across heart-warming stories about unconditional love dogs have for us. In a recent incident taking the internet by storm, we see a dog named Fugui, who ran for more than six miles alongside his bride owner Ms Fu’s wedding convoy, unable to bid her goodbye.

The 51-seconds long video shows the dog Fugui, which translates to ‘wealthy’, patiently waiting for the convoy at a village in Hunan province in southern China and then running along with it. The emotional scene won hearts over the internet as soon as the video became viral when it was posted on Douyin, the Chinese version of TikTok.

The mutt first kept up with the car in which its owner was leaving then, unable to keep up with the pace, eventually stopped and watched as the convoy leaving.

The wedding planner who filmed the heart wrenching goodbye told the MailOnline that the canine ran for about 20 minutes covering around 10 kilometers (6.2miles) to send off his recently wed bride owner.

According to a local, the bride and the pet dog have been together for about two years before she got married with her fiancé on Sunday, reports MailOnline.

The local wanted to stay anonymous and told the news site that the bride wanted for Fugui to be put in the car with her for untold reasons it didn’t go into the car. The sheer sadness can be seen on his face as he struggled to keep with the convoy and stopped to watch them leaving.

Another netizen who was moved by the scene wrote,“This is so moving, I cried. Please treat small animals well.” Some people were not impressed with the bride’s behavior and criticised her for not letting the canine into the car with the couple.

“I have to say the bride was harsh and let it keep running like this,” commented another user.

The bride visited her parent’s home the next day to meet Fugui after her wedding day, another video showed. In the video, she is seen petting and playing with Fugui who visibly seems delighted to be reunited with its owner.

She asked the dog, “Why didn’t you go home like I had told you to?”Both can be seen running together as she pets him.