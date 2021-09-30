This Dog 'Makes Faces' At People Passing By His House. Internet Can't Stop Laughing

We have seen people making faces at each other, but have you heard of a dog doing the same? A picture featuring a dog, Baloo, is going viral on social media these days. Anna Dunford of Devon, England has shared some of these pictures of her husky on social media.

Looking out of the window when Baloo watches people passing by his house, he makes funny faces at them and people on social media are loving his pictures. Baloo sticks his face to the glass of the window and makes some extremely funny faces. Baloo’s pictures are making people laugh and smile.

However, Anna’s neighbours aren’t amused. They complained to Anna that her two-year-old Siberian husky makes faces at them as they come and go. Initially, she could not believe what neighbours said until she started recording her dog. It was only after she got Baloo on camera with funny facial expressions that she realised her neighbours weren’t wrong. She came to know that actually, Baloo would lick the glass of the window while looking outside.

And that, to the people walking outside, gave an impression that the dog was making faces at them. Baloo would stick his face to the glass of the window and lick it. After recording her dog for some time, Anna shared on social media some of the funny moments wherein Baloo is seen making weird faces. The pictures shared are being loved by the people, who are finding it difficult to control their laughter.

Later, Anna also told her neighbours that Baloo was not making faces, looking at them, he was just licking the glass of the window. It just seems from the outside that he is making faces but that is not true.

