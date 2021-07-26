CHANGE LANGUAGE
1-MIN READ

This Dog Video Perfectly Reflects Our Monday Mood

Videos of pet dogs are always massive hits with netizens.

Dogs are normally known for their intelligence and agility, but the dog in this video is completely different.

Dogs are not just man’s best friends, but they are also some of the most adorable creatures on Earth. Dogs can not only make your lives more fulfilling and happier, but their antics can also make you double over with laughter. Videos of pet dogs are always massive hits with netizens. Sometimes it’s videos of doggie antics, other times just cute reactions to various things. This time a puppy is getting attention just by being lazy.

Dogs are normally known for their intelligence and agility, but the dog in this video is completely different. In the video, the owner of the dog is seen making him undergo some physical training. The dog though does not seem to be in a mood for exercise. After walking a short distance, the owner of the dog tells him to jump over an obstacle, which he reluctantly obliges. While jumping, he trips over the obstacle and just lies there afterward, not moving a muscle.

This funny video is going viral on social media, as people are finding it extremely hilarious. One user wrote that the video is spectacular and he has fallen in love with the dog. Another user said this is the most amazing thing of the year.

Here are some of the reactions:

The video really reflects our Monday mood, doesn’t it?

first published:July 26, 2021, 17:23 IST