This Dog's Repeated Stare at His Owner after Seeing Him All Time at Home is Adorable

Mostly people across the world are working from home due to the outbreak of the deadly coronavirus.

Amid this, in an absolutely adorable and bizarre incident, a pet dog was seen giving different reactions to his human parent on seeing him or her available at all times inside the house.

Sharing the experience on Reddit, the user said, “My dog isn’t used to me being home during the day and is just staring at me from different places around the house”.





In the four photos that have been shared one can see the four-legged animal being amused, with his head slightly tilted. The photos seem to be clicked in different rooms.

It comes as no surprise that the photos which are more than adorable have taken the internet by a storm. Till now the post has crossed more than one lakh views.

Meanwhile, the total cases of coronavirus have crossed the 4 lakh 86 thousand mark and has claimed the lives of more than 22 thousand people. 71-year-old Prince Charles too has tested positive for the deadly pandemic. Currently, he and his wife Camilla are self-isolating in Scotland.

Meanwhile, India has also seen an increase in the number of cases. More than 640 people have tested positive for the COVID-19. Till now, 13 people have lost their lives due to the pandemic.