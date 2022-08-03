This Dress Inspired by James Webb Telescope's Image of Universe is Exquisite

A dress that may perhaps get Neil deGrasse Tyson’s nod, a fashion company named Svaha has unveiled a new James Webb Space Telescope-themed collection that includes a dress, top, and cardigan. The dress is completely based on a NASA photograph that captures space in exquisite clarity. This comes after James Webb Space Telescope took a picture offering the deepest ever glimpse into the infrared universe.

The image showing hundreds of distant galaxies was captured telescope’s Fine Guidance Sensor (FGS) over an eight-day period in May and encompasses 72 snapshots taken during 32 hours of exposure time. And now, it has become a theme for clothes. The idea behind this project was the amalgamation of science and fashion. The customers, reportedly are very interested in the dress and it is priced at $79.99.

Developed by the Canadian Space Agency, the FGS is not a scientific instrument and images captured by it are usually deleted shortly after acquisition. While it always has been capable of capturing imagery, the instrument’s primary purpose is to enable accurate scientific measurements and imaging with precision pointing.

Meanwhile, earlier, Neil Rowlands, program scientist for Webb’s Fine Guidance Sensor explained, “When this image was taken, I was thrilled to clearly see all the detailed structure in these faint galaxies. Given what we now know is possible with deep broad-band guider images, perhaps such images, taken in parallel with other observations where feasible, could prove scientifically useful in the future.”

After the images were uploaded on social media, netizens seemed to be quite interested. One Twitter user wrote, “So @neiltyso I’ll be in the front row wearing this dress at your next appearance I’ll buy several so I can wear it every day & any man who recognizes my dress I’ll ask out on a date immediately.” Another person wrote, “And a t-shirt. And a lunch box. And a backpack. And…”

