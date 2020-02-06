Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
IN PARTNERSHIP WITH Maruti Suzuki
News18 » Buzz
1-min read

This Drug Dealer Accidentally Texts Police His Price List for an Upcoming Festival

Benosenko was sent to jail for three years by a court for the crime.

Trending Desk

Updated:February 6, 2020, 12:08 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
This Drug Dealer Accidentally Texts Police His Price List for an Upcoming Festival
Representative image.

A drug dealer in Leeds, United Kingdom, managed to send a price list of his drugs to the one place he was not supposed to – the police.

Martynas Benosenko was arrested at the Leeds Festival following a search carried out by the cops. The police caught the 22-year-old and seized drugs such as cocaine and MDMA (psychoactive drug) worth over 3,000 pounds, reported Leeds Live.

The cops also found Benosenko carrying business cards with “Flavour Town LS6” inscribed on them. During searches, the police also recovered cocaine and 67 MDMA tablets from his bag.

Benosenko was sent to jail for three years by a court for the crime.

Prosecutor Jessica Randall said Benosenko was detained at the festival in Branham, a village in the City of Leeds, after security officials caught him “smoking cannabis” and acting “suspiciously”.

The report further revealed that Benosenko had been working as a chef at TGI Fridays in Leeds. However, he lost his job ahead of the festival, after which he thought of making quick money. In an attempt to accomplish his plan, Benosenko started peddling drugs in the festival, without thinking about the consequences.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram