This Duo Met On Their First Bumble Date and Turned it into a Concert

If you thought dating apps snuffed the spark out of romance instead of being its tinder, there’s now video evidence that you might have been mistaken. Who says romance is dead? A lot of people, but certainly not these two young people out on their first Bumble date. In the video, the duo can be seen singing Kodaline’s All I Want together while one of them plays it on the guitar. It’s probably safe to say that any date where you sing All I Want together is probably a successful one.

Has romance been alive all this while? Twitter users are certainly waiting for their turn to have a happy realisation of some sort now. One probably shouldn’t be surprised if Bumble subscriptions see a hike in the near future.

First bumble dates that looks like this>>>> pic.twitter.com/YppfBHdh78 — ds_ (@yoongi_side_hoe) September 24, 2022

Time to install Bumble https://t.co/fNyuDjEfxH — Dr Anshh (@Pvt_insaann) September 26, 2022

shouldn't have deleted bumble https://t.co/fon8F0KHhC — Meghna Rakshit (@MeghnaRakshit) September 26, 2022

All I want is this 😭😭😭 https://t.co/vdBDPUhPEa — bot (@Anirudh_Noob) September 25, 2022

Ok ..I need to download bumble..🙃🙃 https://t.co/Rc4S1KHcIB — pfp (@p_for_panda) September 25, 2022

During the Covid-19 pandemic, dating apps came to the rescue of people across the world haunted by loneliness. For instance, Tinder announced in 2020 that both messaging and swiping shot up significantly by the end of the year as compared to the pre-pandemic February.

With millions stuck at home looking for a potential match, conversations shifted to locked-down houses from coffee shops and the dating apps got creative as it tried to indulge its clientele using various trends to turn a relatively boring year into an exciting one.

Tinder’s statement read, “While IRL was on pause, members took to Tinder to share 2020’s biggest cultural moments. Folks used Tinder to chat, meet, hang out and swap creative date hacks and shrugs, all while staying socially and physically distant. Tinder bios were a way for members to show who they are and what they care about, and profiles have never been more creative, dynamic, or revealing than they were in 2020. And though they were thrown more curveballs than ever, they still managed to unapologetically define their own dating rules.”

