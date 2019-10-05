Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Buzz
1-min read

This Durga Puja Pandal is Raising Awareness of the Effects of Cell Phone Radiation on Birds

In keeping with the tradition of coming up with novel themes and ideas for pandals, Barisha Club in Kolkata has come up with an important social message.

News18.com

Updated:October 5, 2019, 11:09 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
This Durga Puja Pandal is Raising Awareness of the Effects of Cell Phone Radiation on Birds
Image credit: ANi

With more and more Indians becoming conscious of conserving the environment, festivals too have been doused in the spirit of environmentalism. Need proof? Check out this Durga Puja pandal in Kolkata which has been designed to raise awareness about the damage cell phone towers cause to birds.

In keeping with the tradition of coming up with novel themes and ideas for pandals, Barisha Club in Kolkata has come up with an important social message. The pandal has been decorated with a dish TV antenna and a faux cell phone tower which is surrounded by the skeletons of dead birds. The pandal is meant to raise awareness of the harmful effects of radiation from cell phone towers on birds, ANI reported.

Inside, the idol of goddess Durga with ten arms has also been decorated in keeping with the social message. Instead of the holy weapons that are placed in thee idol's hands, the Barisha Club Durga has been installed with little birds sitting on her hands.

Kolkata is not the only city with pandals sporting social messages this year, especially on the theme of environmental conservation. A puja pandal in East Delhi has installed idols of Durga as well as other deities like Ganesh, Lakshmi, Kartik and Sarawati made from scarp and recycled material.

In Orissa, 115 of the 170 total puja pandals have banned single use plastic this year.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram