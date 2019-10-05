This Durga Puja Pandal is Raising Awareness of the Effects of Cell Phone Radiation on Birds
In keeping with the tradition of coming up with novel themes and ideas for pandals, Barisha Club in Kolkata has come up with an important social message.
Image credit: ANi
With more and more Indians becoming conscious of conserving the environment, festivals too have been doused in the spirit of environmentalism. Need proof? Check out this Durga Puja pandal in Kolkata which has been designed to raise awareness about the damage cell phone towers cause to birds.
In keeping with the tradition of coming up with novel themes and ideas for pandals, Barisha Club in Kolkata has come up with an important social message. The pandal has been decorated with a dish TV antenna and a faux cell phone tower which is surrounded by the skeletons of dead birds. The pandal is meant to raise awareness of the harmful effects of radiation from cell phone towers on birds, ANI reported.
Inside, the idol of goddess Durga with ten arms has also been decorated in keeping with the social message. Instead of the holy weapons that are placed in thee idol's hands, the Barisha Club Durga has been installed with little birds sitting on her hands.
West Bengal: A #DurgaPuja pandal has been made in Kolkata to depict the harmful effects of mobile towers' radiation on birds. The Durga idol in the pandal shows birds perched on her hands, instead of the goddess' 10 weapons. (03.10.2019) pic.twitter.com/C2mUtRvJsp— ANI (@ANI) October 3, 2019
Kolkata is not the only city with pandals sporting social messages this year, especially on the theme of environmental conservation. A puja pandal in East Delhi has installed idols of Durga as well as other deities like Ganesh, Lakshmi, Kartik and Sarawati made from scarp and recycled material.
In Orissa, 115 of the 170 total puja pandals have banned single use plastic this year.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
Hong Kong Protests : Why The Withdrawal Of The Extradition Bill May Not End The Chaos | Crux+
-
Thursday 25 July , 2019
“Will Have to Take Back Bodies”: Army Chief Bipin Rawat's Warning to Pakistan
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
No Girl Amongst 216 Children Born in Last Three Months in Uttarakashi, Uttarakhand
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Mumbai Man Uses Cost-effective Method to Harvest Rainwater
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
Live TV
Recommended For You
- 'Queer Eye' Fans are Mourning the Demise of Bruley, the French Bulldog
- Bose Puts The Sleepbuds to Bed Citing Battery Issues, But I’m Glad I Slept With Them
- It May be Dangerous to Send GIFs on WhatsApp From Your Android Phone
- GoPro Hero 8 Black And GoPro Max Action Cameras Are All About Versatility
- When Sania Mirza Was Told to Stop Playing Tennis or No One Would Marry Her