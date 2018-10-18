English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
This Dussehra, Mumbai Police is Warning People About New-Age Ravana on the Prowl
The new age Ravana may not have ten heads, but it is more hi-tech.
(Image: Twitter)
Loading...
The festival of Dussehra is a fitting reminder that good always triumphs evil. And while Ravana, the original villain in Ramayana, was defeated by Lord Ram and everyone ultimately got their happy ending, it all could have been avoided if Sita had not trusted Ravana (then in the guise of a sage) and stepped out of the lakshmana rekha in the first place.
It is 2018 and while Ravana may be resting in his grave, the millennial generation has its own devils to fight and many Ravanas to be defeated. In the age of internet and rampant social media use, it is easy to fall prey to many Ravanas who try to take our advantage under the convenient guise of an innocent persona. However, if we stay alert and take some quick action, we can conquer these new-age Ravanas... and well, not have to engage in a full-fledged war with a ten-headed man in a foreign land.
Taking cue of the growing cyber crimes in the nation, Mumbai police took to Twitter to wish everyone on the occasion of Dussehra by alerting the internet generation of previaling cyber crimes such as phishing, stalking, impersonation, and morphing.
Twitterati, clearly impressed with Mumbai Police's unusual 'Happy Dussehra' wish, appreciated the gesture.
It is 2018 and while Ravana may be resting in his grave, the millennial generation has its own devils to fight and many Ravanas to be defeated. In the age of internet and rampant social media use, it is easy to fall prey to many Ravanas who try to take our advantage under the convenient guise of an innocent persona. However, if we stay alert and take some quick action, we can conquer these new-age Ravanas... and well, not have to engage in a full-fledged war with a ten-headed man in a foreign land.
Taking cue of the growing cyber crimes in the nation, Mumbai police took to Twitter to wish everyone on the occasion of Dussehra by alerting the internet generation of previaling cyber crimes such as phishing, stalking, impersonation, and morphing.
The new age Ravana can still be conquered with the age old weapons of staying alert and taking timely action. Wishing all Mumbaikars the strength of always standing by the good and against the evil. Happy Dussehra pic.twitter.com/6uku8ef1sg— Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) October 18, 2018
Twitterati, clearly impressed with Mumbai Police's unusual 'Happy Dussehra' wish, appreciated the gesture.
| Edited by: Parth Sharma
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Actor, Ladies Man Cyrus Kumar Opened Up On #MeToo
-
Wednesday 10 October , 2018
E-Buzz: Big Little Things
-
Thursday 20 September , 2018
Yusaku Maezawa: Meet Japanese Billionaire Who Is SpaceX's First Private Passenger On Moon Mission
-
Wednesday 19 September , 2018
E-Buzz: Will Sunny Leone Go Back To Bigg Boss?
-
Wednesday 19 September , 2018
Delhi's Baby Steps Towards An Eco-friendly Ganesh Chaturthi
Actor, Ladies Man Cyrus Kumar Opened Up On #MeToo
Wednesday 10 October , 2018 E-Buzz: Big Little Things
Thursday 20 September , 2018 Yusaku Maezawa: Meet Japanese Billionaire Who Is SpaceX's First Private Passenger On Moon Mission
Wednesday 19 September , 2018 E-Buzz: Will Sunny Leone Go Back To Bigg Boss?
Wednesday 19 September , 2018 Delhi's Baby Steps Towards An Eco-friendly Ganesh Chaturthi
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Massive Dussehra Car Discounts Upto Rs 2 Lakh in October 2018 – Maruti, Hyundai and More
- Badhaai Ho Movie Review: Neena Gupta, Surekha Sikri are Real Stars of This Ayushmann Khurrana Film
- Avengers 4: Thor and Captain America's Revamped Look Leaked
- Nothing to See Here: Sri Lanka to Revoke Rogue Bikini Ban
- Honda Activa Crosses 2 Crore Sales Milestone, Creates Record in India
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...