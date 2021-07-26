This Eight-year-old From Brazil Has Helped NASA Find Seven Asteroids

A resident of Alagoas in Brazil, eight-year-old Nicole Oliveira’s love for astronomy may be hard for adults to understand. When Oliveira was just two years old, she asked her mother for a star. Her mother Zilma Janacá got her toy stars. Janacá took three years to realise that her kid wanted a real star, the ones that are in the sky, or at least she wanted to look at them. Now, an eight-year-old Nicolinha — Oliveria’s popular name — is probably the youngest astronomer who has discovered seven asteroids.

According to a report by R7, a Brazilian media website, Oliveira has contributed to Asteroid Hunt, a citizen-science program run by International Astronomical Search Collaboration, of which NASA is a member as well. Her participation led to the discovery of seven asteroids, the report mentions.

As recently as last month, the Brazilian Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation invited Oliveira to deliver a lecture in the 1st International Seminar on Astronomy and Aeronautics conducted by the ministry. Despite her young age, Oliveira is already used to giving lectures in schools in her hometown Maceió. Theyinvited her after getting to know that Oliveria is the youngest member of Centro de Estudos Astronômico de Alagoas (CEAAL), Alagoas Astronomical Studies Center.

Oliveira’s list of achievements is not as short as her age, as she has been honoured by the International Astronomical Search Collaboration for her inputs in asteroid searches.

At the age of six, Oliveira participated in a course run by CEAAL. After attending all the classes, she took the exam and passed achieving a rare feat — being a six-year-old CEAAL member.

Lately, when Oliveira was being invited for lectures, it was mostly online. Suspended face-to-face activities and long boring days made her sad, according to her mother. However, the young astronomer found an innovative way to battle her boredom by creating a useful resource — her own youtube channel, where she talks about asteroids and space with her three other astronomy-enthusiast friends.

https://www.youtube.com/c/Nicolinha2012/videos

Occasionally she invites professors on her channel. Her channel has more than 1,000 subscribers and her Instagram account has more than 5,700 followers. She is also a member of the InSpace group, a space club podcast.

