This 'Ekta Kapoor Version' of 'Sacred Games' is On-Point and Anurag Kashyap Approves
Eerily accurate.
Image credits: Netflix / Balaji Telefilms
Sacred Games -- a Netflix original that's directed by Anurag Kashyap and Vikramaditya Motwane and based on Vikram Chanda's book of the same name, has received a lot of attention on the Indian Internet for its screenplay and star-cast.
The show features Nawazuddin Siddiqui as Ganesh Eknath Gaitonde, who plays a Mumbai gangster, Saif Ali Khan as Inspector Sartaj Singh and Radhika Apte as Anjali Mathur, a RAW agent.
While the Indian janta has already been dissecting the show, breaking down the plot and the subtext hidden within the plot, here's a Twitter user who has imagined the critically successful show in the world of Ekta Kapoor's soap operas.
Kapoor has often used zoom shots and over dramatisation to create heightened drama in her shows. This is from 2006's Kasamh Se.
Now that you get the drift, Charanch, who runs the popular page 'The Indian Idiot,' has reimagined Sacred Games as an "Indian show," by adding over-the-top editing and mashed it up with the iconic Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi.
With the editing on-point, Charanch gives the final touch by adding the soundtrack of the yesteryear show.
"Nice try, @NetflixIndia . But here's how #SacredGames would actually look like if it were an Indian TV series. Pls don't ruin our culture with your well edited shows :(" he wrote.
The hilarious edit somehow made its way to Anurag Kashyap and he had a hearty laugh.
Hahahhahahhahahaa https://t.co/mbKeed2dcf
— Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) July 23, 2018
