This Elderly Japanese Couple in Matching Outfits is Giving Major Relationship Goals

Old age couples are definitely the cutest. There is a very famous saying in Hindi that old age people are similar to children hence, are equally adorable. Now, what if you get to see an old age couple who also dresses up in matching clothes, won’t it be even more cute? There is a Japanese couple who actually does that. Married for 41 years and popularly known as ‘Bon’ and ‘Pon’, the name of couple is Tsuyoshi and Tomi Seki. There pictures have shaken the internet. The couple has an Instagram handle called ‘bonpon511’.

With a following of 830 K followers the last post on their handle was uploaded two days ago in which the couple can be seen wearing similar outfits. It all started when their daughter first posted a photo of her parents wearing matching outfits on her Instagram handle and it went viral and received a number of likes and comments. There has been no looking back for the gorgeous couple since then. They regularly post pictures of themselves standing together, wearing matching outfits.The beautiful old couple were college sweethearts before getting married.

It was in 2018 that their account became popular. In a conversation with The Guardian, Tomi said that it makes them happy to be called style icons in media but that is not how the couple sees themselves. She also said that they wear clothes that are inexpensive and simple; which can be bought by anyone. Fun fact is that earlier she did not like the idea of wearing matching clothes because she found it embarrassing. But, the age at which she is now, she does not feel that way anymore.

The couple did not get much time for each other in their early days as Tsuyoshi worked day in and day out. Now, with this activity that they have started after retirement, they get to spend a lot of fun time with each other. The outfits depend on their mood that particular day. They have also collaborated with a local designer to come up with cloths that anyone can access.

