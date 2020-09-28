This Elderly Man has Been Teaching for 75 Years under a Tree without Fees in Odisha

An old man in Odisha has come out as an example of a passionate teacher, for his unconditional love towards imparting education.

This elderly man, Nanda Prasty not only teaches children but also adults in the state's Jajpur district. He hails from Bartanda village and has been continuing teaching for the past 75 years without any aid from the government, neither he expects any.

As per the report, the village sarpanch has requested him to avail government assistance to create an infrastructure from where he can continue teaching with comfort but the request has constantly been denied. He prefers to sit under an old tree and continue his job, reports ANI.

He has never charged a fee for his service from any student.

Odisha: An aged man in Jajpur teaches children under a tree for free. Bartanda sarpanch says, "He has been teaching from the last 75 yrs. Refuses any support from govt as it's his passion. But we've decided to build a facility where he can teach children in comfort." (26.09.20) pic.twitter.com/kSYOAkFvss — ANI (@ANI) September 27, 2020

Prasty suggests that children should be sent to proper schools and educational centers after completing their primary education till class 4.

"I used to work on the farmlands and saw that there were many people in our village who were illiterate. They were not even able to sign their names and were limited to thumb impressions. I called them just to teach them how to sign but many showed interest and started to read the Bhagavad Gita. I now teach the great grandchildren of the students of my first batch," Prasty said speaking to ANI.

The Bartanda sarpanch said that as Prasty refuses any aid from the government, hence the village has collectively built him a facility from where he can teach children in comfort.

Reportedly, extreme weather conditions could never stop the old man and deter his spirit from continuing with his teaching task.

( with inputs from ANI )