This Elderly Woman Traveled Over 3,000 km around England for Free. Here's How

Travelling is always exciting and adventurous but it often turns out to be expensive and tiring. At a time when travel still remains pricey despite the Covid-19 effects, a 75-year-old grandmother travelled 2,200 miles (3,540 km) around the edge of the United Kingdom at almost no cost. Using her free bus pass as her ‘ticket’, Penny Ibbott embarked on a six-week bus journey around England from her home in Chidham in West Sussex on the south coast. According to a report in The Mirror, Ibbott spent eight hours a day travelling on different buses to go from one location to another. She started her journey by boarding the number 700 bus towards the east coast. Ibbott used her free pass as her ticket on the entire journey, except when she was on the Scottish side of the border as the pass was invalid there.

In her adventurous journey, Ibbott went to Berwick-upon-Tweed at the top of England, areas around the Scottish border, and down the west coast to Lands End. Ibbott kicked off her journey on September 6 and returned to her home on October 16.

Ibbott had started her travelling around the edge of England in March 2020, but she had to call it off in just 10 days as the UK entered its first lockdown due to the Covid-19 pandemic. She did not lose hope and after almost 18 months, she set off again. This time she started the journey to raise money for St Wilfrid’s Hospice in West Sussex, a charity organisation that looked after her husband Geoff before he died at the age of 81 due to cancer in 2016.

In her entire journey of five weeks and five days, Ibbott met “very interesting” and “kind” people while riding a total of approximately 120 buses.

“I managed to use my pensioners pass for every English bus free of charge – but on the Scottish side of the border it wasn’t valid, so I had to pay a handful of times,” she told The Mirror.

Her favourite part of the journey was the distance from Minehead to Lynmouth in Devon because of its “breathtaking” scenery.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.