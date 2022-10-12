This Elderly Woman’s Spinning Top Technique Has The Internet Talking

It is a myth that hobbies are relevant in childhood or college days. However, the reality is that they are important for people of all ages. If a person shows commitment, then age is no barrier to learning new things. And, a recent video shared by the Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh, Bhupesh Baghel, on Twitter is a testament to the same.

In the video shared by CM Baghel, a 75-year-old woman is seen skilfully flinging a spinning top on the ground. CM Baghel, in his tweet, mentioned how age couldn’t stop the elderly woman’s enthusiasm. The caption further stated that the lady has participated in Chhattisgarh Olympics. The 30-second video is from Alda village of Baloda Bazar district. It shows the woman tying a string around a spinning top and throwing it on the ground. She was extremely elated to showcase her talent in Chhattisgarh Olympics.

In another video shared from the Chhattisgarh Olympics, a group of women was playing Kabaddi. The video shows women playing with commendable enthusiasm. Spectators are cheering for them during the ongoing match. The now-viral video garnered more than 3 lakh views on Twitter.

According to reports, Chhattisgarh Olympics was inaugurated by Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on October 7 to revive the state’s traditional games. This sports event will continue till January 6 next year and will be held at six levels. In the current edition, a total of 14 traditional sports have been organised. These games will be held in single categories and groups at Sardar Balbir Singh Juneja Indoor Stadium.

