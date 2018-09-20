A Moving Post on the Impact of 1980s AIDS Epidemic on LGBTQ Community is Breaking the Internet's Heart



I overheard a young man on the train on the way home today, talking to another young man. Holding hands. In college, I guessed. About that age anyway. Much younger than I am.

— Tucker Shaw (@tucker_shaw) September 18, 2018

He was talking about AIDS, in a scholarly way. About how it had galvanized the gay community. How it had spurred change. Paved the way to make things better, in the long run. — Tucker Shaw (@tucker_shaw) September 18, 2018



The long run.

— Tucker Shaw (@tucker_shaw) September 18, 2018

Maybe he’s right. I don’t know. It’s not the first time I’ve heard the theory. He spoke with clarity and with confidence. Youthful, full of conviction. But. — Tucker Shaw (@tucker_shaw) September 18, 2018



Remember how terrible it was, not that long ago, during the worst times. How many beautiful friends died. One after the other. Brutally. Restlessly. Brittle and damp. In cold rooms with hot lights. Remember?

— Tucker Shaw (@tucker_shaw) September 18, 2018

Some nights, you’d sneak in to that hospital downtown after visiting hours, just to see who was around. It wasn’t hard. — Tucker Shaw (@tucker_shaw) September 18, 2018



You’d bring a boom box. Fresh gossip. Trashy magazines and cheap paperbacks. Hash brownies. Anything. Nothing.

— Tucker Shaw (@tucker_shaw) September 18, 2018

You’d get kicked out, but you’d sneak back in. Kicked out again. Back in again. Sometimes you’d recognize a friend. Sometimes you wouldn’t. — Tucker Shaw (@tucker_shaw) September 18, 2018



Other nights, you’d go out to dance and drink. A different distraction. You’d see a face in the dark, in the back of the bar. Is it you? Old friend! No. Not him. Just a ghost.

— Tucker Shaw (@tucker_shaw) September 18, 2018

At work, you’d find an umbrella, one you’d borrowed a few rainstorms ago from a coworker. I should return it, you’d think. No. No need. He’s gone. It’s yours now. — Tucker Shaw (@tucker_shaw) September 18, 2018



Season after season. Year after year.

— Tucker Shaw (@tucker_shaw) September 18, 2018

One day you’d get lucky and meet someone lovely. You'd feel happy, optimistic. You’d make plans. — Tucker Shaw (@tucker_shaw) September 18, 2018



Together, you’d keep a list of names in a notebook you bought for thirty cents in Chinatown so you could remember who was still here and who wasn’t, because it was so easy to forget.

— Tucker Shaw (@tucker_shaw) September 18, 2018

But there were so many names to write down. Too many names. Names you didn't want to write down. — Tucker Shaw (@tucker_shaw) September 18, 2018



When he finally had to go too, you got rid of the notebook. No more names.

— Tucker Shaw (@tucker_shaw) September 18, 2018

Your friends would come over with takeout and wine and you’d see how hard they tried not to ask when he was coming home because they knew he wasn’t coming home. No one came home. You’d turn 24. — Tucker Shaw (@tucker_shaw) September 18, 2018



When he’d been gone long enough and it was time to get rid of his stuff, they’d say so. It’s time. And you’d do it, you’d give away the shirts, sweaters, jackets. Everything.

— Tucker Shaw (@tucker_shaw) September 18, 2018

Except those shoes. You remember the ones. He loved those shoes, you’d say. We loved those shoes. I’ll keep those shoes under the bed. — Tucker Shaw (@tucker_shaw) September 18, 2018



You’d move to a new neighborhood. You’d unpack the first night, take a shower, make the bed because it’d be bedtime. You’d think of the shoes. For the first time, you’d put them on. Look at those shoes. What great shoes.

— Tucker Shaw (@tucker_shaw) September 18, 2018

Air. You’d need air. You’d walk outside in the shoes, just to the stoop. You’d sit. A breeze. A neighbor steps past. “Great shoes,” she’d say. But the shoes are too big for you. — Tucker Shaw (@tucker_shaw) September 18, 2018



You’d sit for a while, maybe an hour, maybe more. Then you’d unlace the shoes, set them by the trash on the curb. You’d go back upstairs in your socks. The phone is ringing. More news.

— Tucker Shaw (@tucker_shaw) September 18, 2018

The long run. Wasn’t that long ago. — Tucker Shaw (@tucker_shaw) September 18, 2018

There exists a widely accepted theory that HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) originated in Kinshasa in the Democratic Republic of Congo in the 1920s. But it wasn't until September 1982 that the term AIDS was officially used to describe the disease. It is believed, however, that the epidemic had begun in mid-1970s itself, with the virus spreading out to North America, South America, Europe, Africa and Australia by 1980 and infecting an estimated 1,00,000-3,00,000 people.Until June 1982, AIDS was referred to as GRID (Gay-Related Immune Deficiency) and it wasn't until January 1983 that proof of the disease spreading through heterosexual intercourse was established. Regardless of it all, AIDS has been interpreted as a 'gay disease' for decades, with several homophobic men and women using the disease as an excuse to intimidate the society against the LGBTQ community.Waging a war against the homophobia or AIDS has not been easy or the LGBTQ community. Living in a society that considers them as 'unnatural', the community often finds it difficult to fully access medical facilities. And while the 'woke' millennials of 2018 sip on their latte and post every nonsensical update on social media, there continues to exist an unspoken fear of AIDS.However, recent years have seen a growing acceptance of the LGBTQ community in society and mainstream media and discussion in terms of their rights and needs. And it has taken a an epidemic and a long, long ladder to get here.Though there has been progress, the history of the LGBTQ movement has been riddled with many struggles. In order to acknowledge current progress, it is important to remember the tough past which the LGBTQ community endured during the primary years of the AIDS epidemic.Highlighting the story of this troubled time is Twitter user, Tucker Shaw, whose Twitter thread on the painful history of the disease especially among the LGBTQ community is giving the internet heartache.In the thread, Shaw starts off with a story about overhearing a conversation about AIDS between two college-going students. they were saying how the AIDS epidemic awakened a morning of change in the gay community, paving to make things better in the long run.But Shaw remains dubious about the 'long run', and the cost of the awakening. In the post, he writes that while the AIDS epidemic may helped galvanise the LGBTQ rights movement, the community has had to face the worst form of the disease, with many of them dying cruel deaths in hospital beds.Shaw talks about the days when he snuck into hospital ward rooms to meet his friends with a boom box, trashy magazines and gossip, sometimes even nothing. Shaw recalls going to dance clubs and thinking he saw a friendly face only to realise later on that the friend had already passed away.Shaw talks about him and his partner keeping a diary where they would jot down the names of friends who were still alive and those who were not, but often realising that it was too painful to write down the names. When Shaw's partner died from AIDS, he stopped writing down the names. There seemed no point to anything after his partner's death.Shaw talks about coping up with his partner's death and moving on in life only to find himself at the receiving end of news of more friends dying from AIDS. He ends his thread with, "The long run. Wasn’t that long ago."Read the heartbreaking thread here: