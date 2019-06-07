Take the pledge to vote

2-min read

This Epic 'Conversation' Between Dad and Toddler Has Left Everyone in Splits Including Chris Evans

Trending Desk

Updated:June 7, 2019, 5:27 PM IST
Screenshot from video posted by @_11Remember_ on Twitter.
Youngsters nowadays are pretty firm when it comes to their world views and a new video circulating on social media shows a toddler with his own thoughts and opinions that he is not afraid to put forward.

In a video shared by a Twitter user @_11Remember_ who goes by the name Devin Johnson, a toddler can be seen engaging in a full-blown conversation with his father, while the two are watching television.

Johnson has captioned the video, "Y'all , watch this baby have a full damn convo with his daddy."

The video, posted on Twitter, has already garnered over 32 lakh likes and over 9 lakh retweets, with netizens tracking down the father and mother of the baby, who it seems was recording the whole video.

While Devin took to Twitter to share the name of the father:

He quickly followed it with another tweet where he rectified that the earlier post mentioned the mum and shared the name of the dad as well.

In the video, the mum Shanieke Pryor can be heard saying, "Only this child!! Having a full-fledged conversation with Daddy and Daddy is just as bad."

The video shows the toddler talking away in gibberish while his father, Deztin Pryor, acts as if they are actually having a conversation.

In fact, the video has become so popular that Captain America Chris Evans too has shared it with the caption, "I could've watched an hour of this."

Here's how other's reacted:

Read full article
