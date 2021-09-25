This Ex-Banker in US Underwent Surgeries to Transform into 'Transspecies Reptilian'

A 58-year-old Los Angeles resident recently transformed into a genderless mythical creature by spending a whopping $75,000, which is Rs 55,35,800, on more than 20 body modification procedures.

Over the past two decades, Tiamat Legion Medusa, a former banker who now identifies as a trans-species reptilian, underwent ear removal, castration, tongue splitting, and 18 horn implants after Tiamat was diagnosed with AIDS and left them fearing for their life.

Tiamat said, “I am in the process of going genderless, so I prefer they, their, them pronouns, but my ultimate preference would be to call ‘it’ like my own kind, the snakes."

Tiamat’s real name is Richard Hernandez. Tiamat mentioned that they had a difficult childhood and at an early age Tiamat developed a kinship with snakes.

Recalling childhood, Tiamat said that in the middle of the woods at night they were abandoned by their parents deep in South Texas, where the western diamondback rattlesnake abounds close enough to the family farm so their maternal grandparents would find them. Tiamat’s grandfather used to abuse them verbally, mentally, and physically. They then adopted the venomous rattler as parents.

Tiamat struggled a lot during his childhood as a boy. The wanna-be dragon came out as gay at the age of 11 resulting in bullying and self-harm.

After completing high school in 1979, they moved to Houston in Texas and started working as an entry-level clerk at JP Morgan Chase. In Tiamat’s 15-year tenure, they rose to become a banking vice president and client manager in the bank’s corporate banking division.

Tiamat decided to modify it initially in 1997 with a pair of $400 horns after being diagnosed with HIV. But now they have made full recovery and are now classed as undetectable.

Tiamat’s teeth have been removed and those remaining are sharpened to points. The whites of both eyes are permanently changed to green. Inspired by Harry Potter villain Voldemort, Tiamat underwent a partial nose removal and reshaping.

They said that they hope their full transformation into a dragon lady will be complete by 2025. They want people to understand that undergoing body modification is not a stupid thing to do.

