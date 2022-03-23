This Factory in Japan Allows Customers To Knit Their Own Socks

It is a known fact that Japan stands apart from other countries, when it comes to technology and innovation. And even when it comes to a boring task like knitting a sock, a factory in Japan has taken a unique approach to make it interesting. In a small factory named Souki Socks located in Japan’s Nara prefecture, people can knit their own socks by pedaling a stationary bicycle.

The knitting machine, which has been named Charix, was inaugurated in 2017. By ingeniously connecting a mechanical sock knitting machine with a bicycle, the machine has been made easy to use and can be operated by anyone.

Reportedly, in the 1990s, loose socks knitting machines were widely used. However, once loose socks were deemed as old-fashioned, factories stopped making the machines. This is when Souki Socks came up with the idea to revive the machine again and popularise it as a fun activity.

Now tourists often visit the factory to knit their own socks. When a visitor shows up at the factory, he first chooses the size and colour of the sock that he wants to knit. After this, one of the specialised staff at the factory helps connect the thread to the machine.

Once the thread is connected, the visitor is then allowed to pedal and witness his sock getting knitted in real time. To knit a pair of socks, it takes approximately 10 minutes of pedalling, which can be pretty enjoyable.

After the pedalling work is done, the staff sew the toes and press-finish the socks. Following the final step, the visitors are then allowed to take the self-knitted socks home.

Keeping in view the COVID-19 situation, Souki Socks even offered visitors to knit personalised socks without having the need to visit the factory. The process has now gone online where customers can select the size and three colours from 36 given options.

Subsequently, they are then required to choose a cyclist who will pedal the machine for them and knit their socks. The whole knitting process is even filmed and uploaded on social media as proof for the customer. Currently, a pair of socks knitted through Charix online costs $18.50, around Rs 1,413.

