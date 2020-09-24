This Family is Celebrating 'Trick of Treat' This Halloween in a Clever Way to Follow Social Distancing

The Covid-19 pandemic has changed the life and routine of many people. It has also changed the way people celebrate festivals. Social distancing and staying at home have become the norm in order to be safe and healthy.

Adding to the innovative ideas, a family has decided to celebrate Halloween but from a safe distance.

The famous Halloween ritual of trick-or-treating, where children visit neighbourhood homes and ask for treats like candies, has been innovated by a family in order to practice social distancing during the coronavirus crisis. Halloween is usually celebrated in the United States, Canada and Ireland.

The social news aggregator portal Reddit shared a video on their Facebook page. It shows a girl with her guardian outside the home of a family, saying trick or treat. A woman can be seen sitting on the front porch while a man pushes a ghostlike carrier on a zipline. The carrier has beverage cans for the little girl.

The video next shows two more children along with a woman, who is most probably their mother, also coming to collect treats. We can also see in the video that the zipline is attached to a lever which takes the carrier to the boundary of the home and back to the door.

The caption of this video says, “My solution to a socially distanced Halloween.” It has been viewed more than 4 lakh times on Facebook and people are loving this solution.

A user appreciated the bravery of the kids in the video for not getting scared seeing the ghostlike carrier coming their way. He said, “Bravo to those kids for not even flinching as that thing comes flying towards them. It would surprise me as an adult.”

Keeping in mind the situation due to Covid-19, many users also said that this is how people should celebrate Halloween this year.

A few days ago another man had come up with a unique invention to help children collect candies in the times of the pandemic. He used cardboard to prepare a chute that was attached to a handrail at the entrance of his house.