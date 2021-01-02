This Family of 12 Siblings Sets Record with their Combined Age of 1,042 Years

This family stays together and creates records together. The D’Cruz family, comprising 12 siblings, made it to the Guinness World Records after their combined age added up to 1,042 years and 315 days. The siblings include nine sisters and three brothers, their ages ranging from 75 to 97 years.

As per the Guinness World Records, it is a brood with the highest combined age of any 12 living siblings. Genia Carterm is the youngest sibling of the family born in Karachi, Pakistan. The siblings don't share the same residence yet are a close-knit pack. The family, which moved out to the United States, Canada and Switzerland, meet up at least thrice every year on holidays.

As per a report in CTVNews.ca, this year, while the pandemic might have disrupted the family’s meeting ritual, they continue to pray the rosary together over daily video calls. Every day they all meet on Zoom to talk about their days and cherished memories.

Joyce Desouza, 91, said that they are proud as all the siblings are still alive and the award is the greatest highlight of their lives. Eighty-year-old Teresa revealed that they got much closer since they started their scheduled Zoom meetings.

Before migrating to Canada, Genia D’Cruz Carter and her family were in Pakistan, where they all grew up. D’Cruz family’s oldest brother moved to Canada first to work and raise money.

Carter, who lives in London, Ontario told the portal that everyone was cheering in excitement after winning the title. She said her oldest siblings are in good health. Carter, who’s referred to as the baby of the family, was surprised to find that Guinness Records counts something like this. “I can't remember any of us ever having a fight where we would not speak to each other. We're all very close. We would do anything for each other,” she was quoted as saying.

The siblings' mother, Cecilia, died at the age of 66. She gave birth to all 12 children within a span of 22 years. Francesca, who is 84 years old, remembered most how their mother looked after them. The family never runs

out of things to discuss and with daily Zoom calls every morning, they wanted to remind others that their dear ones are just a phone call away.

Earlier this month, 97-year-old Doreen Lewis and her eleven younger siblings made it to the Guinness World Records for being the world’s oldest family.