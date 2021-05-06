This Family Will Pay You Rs 1 Crore to Look After Their Estate in the Bahamas

A high-net-worth family is looking to hire a “travelling domestic couple” to look after their residences on a private island in the Bahamas.

The job posted by Polo & Tweed on April 28, along with a short video, states that the selected couple will have to manage family homes of the wealthy family, based between Naples, Florida and Bahamas, during weekdays-8am to 5pm Monday to Friday-with private accommodation provided.

As per the job details, the “experienced domestic couple” would have to manage their large country estate in Florida that includes three houses, with nine bathrooms and the Bahamas estate consists of four houses with four bedrooms in each home.

According to the listing, the couple will be paid $100,000-$120,000 (over Rs 1 crore) per year depending on experience along with healthcare, dental benefits and a car for work duties.

There is not much information about the ‘high end worth family’ except it’s a family of four, with two grown children who have been spending 80% of their time in Bahamas due to Covid-19. The family is described as ‘friendly, relaxed, easy-goin’ looking for a ‘discreet, well mannered, professional’ couple to ‘manage guests, perform front of house duties and manage the household from day-today perspective.’

The duties include all aspects of house-keeping and management like daily, deep cleaning of the household, making beds, cleaning bathroom and other areas, laundry, ironing along with running errands and hosting guests.

Lucy Challenger, founder of Polo & Tweed, told Metro it is a “once-in-a-lifetime position” and that the client was tempted to apply for the job himself. She claims they have been flooded with replies since it was posted on their website and currently, they are shortlisting candidates and urged other interested couples to send their CVs immediately.

The listing reads that the family is interviewing the right couple to start as soon as possible.

Other perks included with the job are a private jet to travel between the homes, accommodations at both properties and of course, the scenic view.

If it sounds tempting enough, go ahead and apply.

