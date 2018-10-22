GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
This Fan Recreated The Dark Knight Movie Posters in Batman Animated Series Style

Your favorite Batman posters in its animated series form!

Raka Mukherjee | News18.com@RakaMukherjeee

Updated:October 22, 2018, 3:23 PM IST
If you're a fan of Batman, you'll probably love most of the things that exist in the Batman universe - from the animated series you grew up watching as a kid to the live-action movies directed by Christopher Nolan, with the universally accepted "best portrayal of Joker."

As the 'The Dark Knight' series is perhaps more famous for its portrayal of its villains or anti-heroes, the movie posters have something of a ominous tone to them.

And if you ever wondered about what these would look like when if they existed in the animated series universe, wonder no more.

A fan and artist of Batman, Simon (@Simon_SFA) recreated what your favorite Dark Knight posters would look like if they were animated. Take a look.

Original Movie Posters Vs Re-imagined ones


Untitled design (64)


Untitled design (65)



Untitled design (66)





Untitled design (67)






The caped crusader's fandom is also all praises for the creator.











