This 'Farting Queen' Has Made Rs 18.5 Lakh by Selling Her Farts

A woman named Lush Botanist has revealed how she earns thousands of dollars just by selling videos of her farting on camera.

In a documentary on the British television network, Channel 4, Lush explained how she got into this business. She said that she started selling videos of herself farting after someone online asked her to fart for him on camera and fortunately, Lush’s first farting video ended up one of her most popular videos to date.

In the documentary, the ‘pro-farter’ says, “I have been doing this business for three years. I kept getting requests over and over… I thought ‘you know what, people will pay me for this and I’m going to do it’."

To get the best quality farts for the videos, Lush has adjusted her diet and eats accordingly. She said that she is lactose intolerant, which means whenever lush eats something, which contains dairy, her stomach has mini meltdowns. And to get her stomach to develop some rogue ‘good quality’ farts, she eats a variety of cheeses. Lush also stated that parmesan cheese makes her farts really “sulphury" whereas mozzarella gives her “those big bubbly farts".

For a single farting video, Lush charges up to $175 (INR 12,906). She also revealed that in a single day she made close to $4,000 (INR 2,95000), her highest in a day. So far, she has made more than $25,000 (INR 18,43,827) in total.

To record the sound of her fart, Lush blows in the air right in front of a microphone placed near her camera. Lush even farts in jars and lollipops and sends them out at the requests of her customers. Talking about her success, the self-acclaimed ‘Farting queen’ said that she credits her success to just simply enjoying the process of farting because she believes that her customers get a kick out of her having fun.

One user commented on one of her farting videos which read, “Ewww I can smell it through the screen lol omg." Another user commented, “Who needs ‘onlyfans’ when u can have ‘onlyfarts’?"

