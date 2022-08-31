This Father-son Duo From Pune Makes 'Final Journey' of Loved Ones Easy; Here's How

Death is inevitable and we all know this. But when the beloved one goes for that last journey, it’s not always easy to come out of that grief and think practically about the last rituals. When a bunch of caring people who have better connect with locality is around you at that time, you are lucky. Otherwise, in a new city, it becomes difficult to complete the formalities and religious rituals at that very moment. A social worker in Pune’s neighbouring twin cities Pimpri-Chincwad is offering his helping hand in such a situation.

Devbappa Jamkar, in his 80s now, has been providing all that help since last 40 years voluntarily. Now, his son has gone a step ahead and offers all these last rights services online.

Many people are unaware of details of Hindu rituals that are included in last rites. Devbappa used to stay near the crematorium and he actually helped hundreds of people during the last rites of their loved ones.

Jamkar himself became one of the Khandekaris – people who lift the dead body on their shoulders to take it to crematorium – many times, when not much relatives were present. He used to guide people on where to get all types of funeral material, where to go for asthi visarjan, where to get pandit for performing last rites. Now Jamkar’s son Khandero has come up with a web portal called http://mokshprapti.com/ to provide all these services a click away.

Khanderao said, “Pune has a cosmopolitan face now. Due to IT sector, many citizens have migrated to Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad area. They are not aware of places to go for in these moments. So, we provide them services they want with just a click.”

From getting an ambulance to tying the body and from getting particular clothes to asthi visrjan, all religious services are provided. From getting paper work done, to 13-day rituals after death (Terahavi), mokshprapti gives all kinds of solutions.

Interestingly, Mokshprapti.com gives services for last rites of pets as well. They guide the pet owners about all the formalities and take care of the last journey of those animals.

