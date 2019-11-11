Take the pledge to vote

Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
This Fish with a Human Face is Just What Nightmares Are Made Of

The fish swims to the surface of water, pokes its head out and drinks water. Eventually, it goes inside water again.

Trending Desk

Updated:November 11, 2019, 11:31 AM IST
For years, people have been shocked as well as surprised to read and listen to stories about creatures with human-like features. A mermaid or a yeti can leave anyone excited. While proofs of their existence might be a debate, a Chinese village is in news these days for similar incident. A visitor, who took a visit to Miao village in Kunming, China, was left stunned to spot a fish that happens to have a human face.

She shared the video online, leaving other netizens in surprise. In a video that has now gone viral, a fish can be spotted to have a human-like face, with a man’s eyes, nose and mouth. The woman can also be heard saying, “The fish has turned into a fairy.”

The fish swims to the surface of water, pokes its head out and drinks water. Eventually, it goes inside water again. The video was first shared on Chinese social-media platform Weibo, which has now gone viral.

However, this is not the first time that something of this sort has been spotted in a Chinese village. Back in 2016, Qiu Xiaohua, an elementary school teacher, found a human-like fish in Wugang City, in Central China’s Hunan Province. He found the carp while he was out for fishing.

In 2010, a 44 year-old butcher from Essex found a similar “humanoid”carp. It was later sold at £40,000.

