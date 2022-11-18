This Five-star Hotel in Vietnam Exudes Royalty

Without a doubt, everyone desires to be surrounded by luxurious and enchanting buildings. One such royal building which was doing rounds among the netizens a few months ago was the world’s first gold-plated hotel, the Dolce by Wyndham Hanoi Golden Lake. The building opened its luxurious doors in Vietnam’s capital city two years ago. Now, the pictures of the building are once again trending on social media.

The five-star hotel is filled with golden touches, including gold-plated tubs, basins, and even toilets. If you wish to visit this royal palace you can book the rooms in the hotel starting from Rs 9,000 only. This five-star luxury hotel in Vietnam’s capital will undoubtedly make you feel like a king or a queen.

The pictures that took Instagram by storm all over again unveil the gold-plated bathroom sink, gold-plated bathtubs, and even gold-plated toilets. Everything from the gold-plated infinity pool, to the lobby ceiling in the hotel, is golden.

As quoted by Dailystar, the hotel is equipped with state-of-the-art facilities like a fitness centre, bar, restaurant, lounge, and business centre. Moreover, its one-of-a-kind gold-plated walls will make you feel like a royal king or queen.

Besides this, the recently launched hotel also serves dishes topped with edible gold flakes. The rooms of the hotel have golden cups next to the coffee maker with gold-coloured details. What makes it stand out is its gold-plated exteriors and interiors.

The Dolce by Wyndham Hanoi Golden Lake which is known as the world’s first gold-plated hotel was inaugurated in 2019. It took nearly 11 years to build the gold-plated five-star hotel. It has 25 storeys and 500 rooms in total. Moreover, the dress code of the hotel staff has also been kept red and golden.

Apart from the luxurious beauty, the hotel also offers exceptional services. The hotel staff speaks a total of 6 languages including English. This hotel offers you a once-in-a-lifetime experience that costs you Rs 4.85 lakhs per night. If you want to feel the royal vibe, then you should visit this first-of-its-kind gold-plated hotel.

