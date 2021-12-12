This Food Experiment Compares Idli, Dosas Made of Parboiled and Raw Rice Batter

Food Science is a field that does not look complicated but is every bit important than other fields of science. All those food recipes that we diligently follow while making our favourite dishes at home do not result from accidents but go through a lot of hits and trials, and more importantly, research.

This particular concept was made crystal clear by a food researcher and blogger, Swetha Sivakumar. Swetha conducted a food experiment in which she used the very popular South Indian dishes, Idli and Dosa, and showed why recipes stringently ask people to boil the rice before making the batter.

She displayed her experiment on a Twitter thread and also posted the same on her blog ‘Upgrade My Food.’ In the thread, Swetha explains the premise of her experiment and writes, “Why do idli/dosa recipes always ask for parboiled rice? What happens if we make idli, dosa batter with raw rice? To find out, I ran an experiment.

Why do idli/dosa recipes always ask for parboiled rice? or idli rava (which is essentially parboiled grits)?What happens if we makes idli, dosa batter with just raw rice? To find out, I ran an experiment and here are the results: pic.twitter.com/XotvQoQt9Y — Swetha Sivakumar (@Upgrade_My_Food) December 10, 2021

Swetha made two separate batters – one with urad dal and parboiled rice and one with urad dal and raw rice.

She used the exact same water ratios and blending time for both the batters and compared the texture of the two batters before keeping them out in the sun for one day to trigger the process of fermenting.

Step 2: Grind the batterGrinding done with exact same water ratios, blending power and time. One difference I noticed was that the texture of the ground parboiled water was a little coarser than the raw rice batter which was smooth. pic.twitter.com/jxloHgy3jQ— Swetha Sivakumar (@Upgrade_My_Food) December 10, 2021

Despite grinding them for the exact same amount of time, notice how the raw rice batter is nice and smooth. The boiled rice batter texture feels gritty.This is obviously due to the effect of the par-boiling process, which causes the starch in the rice to retrograde and harden. pic.twitter.com/J0o68oU8DV — Swetha Sivakumar (@Upgrade_My_Food) December 10, 2021

Step 3: Ferment the batterIt was a warm, sunny day that day. So, I placed the batter in the patio and left it to ferment during the day. pic.twitter.com/WNDTj7Hb2p— Swetha Sivakumar (@Upgrade_My_Food) December 10, 2021

She then analysed how different the two batters are in terms of fermentation. The batter made of parboiled rice fermented quicker than the batter made of raw rice. Swetha explains that since parboiled rice is already cooked a bit, it provides the lactobacillus bacteria with a boost to hog on the sugars present in rice. It sort of gives the bacteria a head-start if the rice is already boiled.

In the evening (about 10 hours later), I bought the batter inside, full of excitement, to see the state of the batters. I opened the lids to find this: pic.twitter.com/ugCDJCdn8V— Swetha Sivakumar (@Upgrade_My_Food) December 10, 2021

The par boiled rice batter was well fermented, and bubbly. The raw rice batter was not showing much signs of fermentation, unfortunately. pic.twitter.com/GuOiHLs6JF— Swetha Sivakumar (@Upgrade_My_Food) December 10, 2021

So, anyway, I thought “Oh well, I guess it is kind of hard to ferment raw rice…”. I left the raw rice batter out overnight and went to sleep.To my surprise, the next day morning I woke up to find the raw rice batter fermented!! pic.twitter.com/9b1usV8hrk — Swetha Sivakumar (@Upgrade_My_Food) December 10, 2021

So, it is possible to ferment raw rice batters, it just takes more time. Remember par boiled, as the name suggests, has been par cooked. That 1 extra step gives the lactobacillus bacteria the boost it needs to access to the sugars in the rice quickly.— Swetha Sivakumar (@Upgrade_My_Food) December 10, 2021

You may notice recipes with raw rice batter asking you to throw in some poha, puffed rice or a handful of cooked rice while grinding – exact same reason. This gives the bacteria a headstart in digesting and fermenting the grain.— Swetha Sivakumar (@Upgrade_My_Food) December 10, 2021

Now that both the batter were ready, it was time to make idlis and dosas and actually see how differently will the dishes turn out to be. It turns out that the parboiled batter made thicker idlis, i.e., it got ‘more lift’ as compared to the raw rice batter. But, on the contrary, the raw rice batter won when it came to dosas. According to Swetha’s food experiment, the raw rice batter dosa was crispier and tastier.

Step 4: Making the idlisI measured out the exact same amount of batter and steamed the 2 types of batter side by side. Here’s how they turned out:See, how the parboiled rice is wider. This is because the batter had more rise, aka more lift compared to the raw rice batter. pic.twitter.com/KjWyGqaXFC — Swetha Sivakumar (@Upgrade_My_Food) December 10, 2021

Step 5: Making DosasI used the batters to make dosas. Here’s what I found: Parboiled rice Dosa: Notice the lightness/airiness of the batter, which makes it easy to peel the dosa away from the tava once it is done. pic.twitter.com/iHEYDxU9pP — Swetha Sivakumar (@Upgrade_My_Food) December 10, 2021

Next up, Raw Rice batter:The raw rice batter sticks to the tava more. This gives it a better browning, making it tastier and crispier than the parboiled rice batter. pic.twitter.com/uYEuecDgWb — Swetha Sivakumar (@Upgrade_My_Food) December 10, 2021

Here are the 2 dosas side by side:While the boiled rice batter lifts off easily from the tava, the raw rice dosa was definitely tastier (had those wonderful crispy, jagged edges) than the parboiled rice batter dosa. pic.twitter.com/GLsvtYtREl— Swetha Sivakumar (@Upgrade_My_Food) December 10, 2021

Conclusions:BatterParboiled rice batter ferments quickly and more easily compared to raw rice batters IdliIdli rises better, has more spring and is poofier, when made with parboiled rice compared to raw rice DosaDosa made with raw rice batter is crispier and tastier. — Swetha Sivakumar (@Upgrade_My_Food) December 10, 2021

This food experiment made it clear how raw rice batter isn’t always a bad option. Rather it can make your dosas tastier, if not idlis.

