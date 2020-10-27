This Food Joint in Delhi is Offering Full Thali at Re 1, Feeds Over 1,000 People Daily

Delhi’s Shyam Rasoi is creating a buzz among the Delhites for serving food at the rate beyond imagination. Their idea of serving food at just Rs 1 has made them one of the popular eating spot among the people. Hundreds of people head to Nangloi’s Shyam Rasoi between 11 am to 1 pm to have their meal at just Rs 1.

According to the reports published by ANI, the shop is being run at such low price by Parvin Kumar Goyal for last 2 months and they serve meal to around 1000-1100 people at their shop every day. They also provide around 1000 parcels to the nearby areas including Inderlok and Sai Mandir.

The uniqueness of the shop is they do not take cash from anybody. It’s open for donation which is also accepted through the digital payment mode. Goyal is quoted by ANI as saying, “We get donations from people. Yesterday, an old lady came and offered us ration, another day somebody gave us wheat, and thus we are running it for the last two months. People do help us via digital payment mode also. We have the capacity to run for seven more days. Also, I request all to help us with ration and continue this service.”

Delhi: 'Shyam Rasoi', near Shiv Mandir in Nangloi is serving food to people at Re 1. Praveen Goyal, owner says "People donate in kind & help financially. Earlier the cost of food was Rs 10, but we reduced it to Re 1 to attract more people. At least 1,000 ppl eat here each day." pic.twitter.com/QKJ3htAsQN — ANI (@ANI) October 11, 2020

The owner informed that the shop has six helpers who are paid Rs 300-400, depending on the sale but otherwise, locals and college students do come to help him.

Earlier, the meal was served at Rs 10, but for the last two months, it was reduced to Rs 1 one to attract more people. The quality of the food they serve is not dependent on the cost. One of the regular customers like Narenderlal Sharma, who is eating at Shyam Rasoi for the last four days, told ANI that the taste is really good and hygienic.

They also serve morning tea at just Rs 1.