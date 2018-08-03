This Foreign Country Was the Favourite Vacation Destination of Indians This Summer

The summer vacations have ended (oh no) and everyone is back to being chained to the monotonous work schedules again. While almost everyone did go on a chutti, where exactly did us desis go this summer?According to booking.com, an online portal for booking flight tickets and hotels, it was the Middle East, United Kingdom, and Europe which attracted Indians to make their phoren yatra. Dubai, London, and Paris topped the list of the most booked international destinations by Indian travelers, followed by Singapore and Bangkok.And for travelers comfortable with touring Mera Bharat Mahaan, it was Delhi, Mumbai and Bangalore, followed by Hyderabad and Chennai. Well, whatever happened to good ol’ hill stations and beaches?However, there are some interesting finds as well. Turns out that Russia, Turkey & Sri Lanka are also becoming tourist attractions for the desi crowd this year.And not just these, interestingly, even Vietnam, Indonesia and Nepal, too, are some of the emerging destinations preferred for travel by Indian travellers in 2018.Ritu Mehrotra, Country Manager India of Booking.com said in a statement, “With the expanding economic scenario and more disposable incomes, the Indian travel industry is currently growing at a rapid pace. Consumers are increasingly moving towards online travel bookings as smartphone penetration grows and use of E-commerce & digital payments goes up.”