This Former Adult Film Star Still Gets Hundreds of Marriage Proposals Daily

After making her name in the adult film industry in the 90s, Lisa Ann decided to retire in 2014. However, Lisa’s craze among her fans remains.

In the latest podcast with actor Christian XXX, Lisa has revealed that she still receives several marriage proposals from her fans daily. The podcast was shared by Lisa on her YouTube channel where she shed light on her days in the industry and discussed some unusual requests by her fans.

While talking about the fan emails, Lisa recalled how a stranger once asked to marry her. “Do you know how many times I am asked if I will marry somebody in one day? Over one hundred,” Lisa said.

Reacting to the absurd requests, Lisa added, “Do any of these people think this is going to work?” She said that people expect her to say yes when even they know that it is not possible. Lisa further said that even if she says yes, “what’s the next step?”

Lisa highlighted that she has observed a change in the type of requests she gets. One would expect a former adult actor to get requests for her explicit content. But, according to Lisa, now her fans often ask her for money rather than spending it on her. Lisa said that she has “gone from fewer wedding proposals to more people asking me for either money, a job or a visa".

Lisa claimed that she thinks people gave marriage proposals because they wanted to get a visa from her. She further expressed her displeasure over the change in behaviour of her fans and said that it was bizarre how people were after her wealth.

Lisa Ann stepped into the adult film industry at a young age back in 1994. She bagged numerous awards and was considered one of the most successful adult stars of the time. But after retirement, Lisa is now seen hosting podcasts, commenting on sports and discussing her life through social media platforms.

