This French Woman Was Locked For 25 Years For Merely Falling in Love

Lovers, all over the world, often face their family’s resistance, making it difficult for them to get married or stay together after falling in love. In the late 19th century, a woman in France was locked in her house for 25 years by her mother for falling in love with a man. Blanche Monnier of France’s Vienne was chained to the excrement sodden bed in a windowless room by her mother Madame Monnier. In human history, Blanche’s tragic story is considered one of the most gruesome cases of enforced imprisonment.

At the age of 25 in 1876, Blanche wanted to marry a man who she had met a few years ago. However, the man did not meet her mother Madame Monnier’s high expectations. Being a widow, Blanche’s mother wanted to marry her into a wealthy family to ensure the high standard they were used to.

According to media reports, Blanche refused to marry any of the suitors selected by her mother. She made it clear to her mother that she would always choose love over money. Furious over her daughter’s claims, Madame Monnier, with the help of her son Marcel, locked and chained Blanche to a bed in a windowless room.

When neighbours heard Blanche’s screams and asked about her, Madame Monnier told them that her daughter had gone insane and hence had to be locked in a room. Blanche, one of the most beautiful women in France, was reportedly surrounded by rotting food and screeching rats.

According to a Daily Star report, Blanche continued to be in the same room and chained to a bed until she was fifty years old. She was fed only scraps thrown at her filthy bed by a servant and was forced to defecate where she slept. She was slowly rotting to death and her weight plummeted to just 55lbs.

On May 23, 1901, the attorney general of Paris received a mysterious letter saying that a spinster had been locked in Madame Monnier’s house for the past 25 years. Later, the police raided the house and rescued Blanche. Police also arrested her brother and mother.

Blanche was rushed to a hospital. After being rescued by police in 1901, she lived for 16 more years and died in 1913.

